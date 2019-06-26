Swiss ban aerospace firm Pilatus from operating in Saudi, UAE

on Wednesday banned firm from further operating in and the after finding the Swiss company gave "logistical support" to the armed forces of both

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement that the conduct of in and UAE was "incompatible with the federal government's foreign policy objectives," without specifying further.

The Saudi and UAE air forces have formed key parts of the Arab coalition that has bombed Iran-backed Huthi rebels in since 2015, a campaign that has partly triggered what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The Saudi-led campaign suffered a blow last week when Britain temporarily suspended approving new arms export licenses to that might be used in

In 2017, signed a five-year maintenance contract on a fleet of 55 jets it sold to the Saudi military, while the UAE has bought 25 jets from the company used to train pilots.

The company's work in the two amounts to "technical support, and rectifying faults affecting the aircraft," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"These services qualify as logistical support for armed forces" and must be "discontinued," it added.

It gave the company 90 days to pull out of both

Founded in 1939, Pilatus employs around 2,000 people in central Switzerland, with a focus on production and services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)