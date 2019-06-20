Swiss watchdog 'in contact' with Facebook cryptocurrency backers

Switzerland's market watchdog confirmed Thursday that it is contact with the "initiators" of Facebook's new cryptocurrency, as questions mount over how the money will be regulated.

has tried to establish itself as a global cryptocurrencies hub, but the entry into the market of a behemoth like will increase scrutiny over the rules has in place.

"We can confirm that we are in contact with the initiators of the project," a for the Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Tobias Lux, told AFP in an email.

The Libra coin plan, launched this week by and some two dozen partners, is being overseen by a Geneva-based nonprofit called the

Lux declined to comment on the details of FINMA's exchanges with the but said the watchdog's role was to determine "whether the planned services require approval under Swiss and, if so, which." The has said it registered in because the wealthy nation has "a history of global neutrality and openness to " But given Facebook's international reach, global regulators are unlikely to leave supervision of Libra entirely to the Swiss.

The US Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs announced on Wednesday that it would hold hearings next month on "Facebook's proposed digital currency and data privacy concerns." has said the project required scrutiny while French warned Libra cannot be allowed to replace sovereign currencies.

Switzerland, a long-standing global hub, has made a series of moves to attract nascent businesses, including tax breaks and logistical support.

The northern town of has been dubbed "Crypto Valley" because of the influx of virtual currency firms.

