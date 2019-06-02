Syrian air defence fires at 'enemy missiles' in Damascus: state media

The Syrian army's anti-aircraft defence was activated Sunday against "enemy missiles" fired from Israel at "positions" in southwest Damascus, the official Sana news agency quoted a military source as saying.
"At dawn Sunday, enemy air targets arrived from the occupied Golan", the military source said.
"Our air defence blocked and shot down these enemy missiles which targeted our positions in southwest Damascus.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU