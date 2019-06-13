Tammineni Sitaram elected Andhra Assembly Speaker

Veteran was on Thursday unanimously elected of the Assembly.

Sitaram, who has been elected to the Assembly for a sixth term, currently represents Amudalavalasa constituency in district on behalf of the ruling YSR

S V C Appalanaidu announced the election of Sitaram in the House this morning.

of the House Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and other YSRC MLAs then escorted Sitaram to the Speaker's and congratulated him.

in the House K Atchannaidu also followed Sitaram to the However, the YSRC legislators found fault with N Chandrababu Naidu for not following the tradition of escorting the new to the

Sitaram began his political career in the TDP and was elected to the Assembly in 1983, 1985, 1991, 1994 and 1999.

He served as in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet, holding Excise, Information and Public Relations, portfolios.

In 2009, he joined the erstwhile (PRP) of but lost the election.

He returned to the TDP after the PRP was merged with the in 2012 but a few months later jumped over to the YSRC.

He was unsuccessful in the 2014 election too but triumphed in the last election.

The Leader of the House, Leader of Opposition and many MLAs addressed the House congratulating Sitaram on assuming the Speaker's post.

Sitaram announced that Chandrababu Naidu, by virtue of being leader of the second largest party in the House, was recognised as Leader of the Opposition.

The TDP has 23 MLAs in the 175-member House.

