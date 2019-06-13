JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Egypt officials say roadside bomb wounds 6 police in Sinai

801 workers died cleaning sewers in country since 1993: Central panel chief
Business Standard

BDL signs pact to supply Heavy Weight Torpedoes to Indian Navy

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) Tuesday announced signing of a contract worth Rs 1,187.82 crores for supply of Heavy Weight Torpedoes to the Indian Navy.

According to a press release by the defence PSU, the contract was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical), BDL and Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime and Systems), Ministry of Defence at the national capital.

"The execution of contract will be in next 42 months. The weapon will be manufactured at BDL Visakhapatnam Unit under collaboration with DRDO," it said.

The Heavy Weight Torpedo or the Varunastra is a ship, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced automatic and remote controlled guidance systems.

The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing the target, BDL said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU