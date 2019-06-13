BDL signs pact to supply Heavy Weight Torpedoes to Indian Navy

-
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) Tuesday announced signing of a contract worth Rs 1,187.82 crores for supply of Heavy Weight Torpedoes to the Indian Navy.
According to a press release by the defence PSU, the contract was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical), BDL and Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime and Systems), Ministry of Defence at the national capital.
"The execution of contract will be in next 42 months. The weapon will be manufactured at BDL Visakhapatnam Unit under collaboration with DRDO," it said.
The Heavy Weight Torpedo or the Varunastra is a ship, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced automatic and remote controlled guidance systems.
The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing the target, BDL said.
