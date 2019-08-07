Tanishq to add 54 more store to existing 300 in FY20 says official

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Women try on gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya, in Chennai, on Tuesday Photo: PTI
Women try on gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya, in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Tata group's jewellery brand Tanishq plans to add 54 more stores to the existing 300 by the end of the current financial year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Tanishq retail chain is currently spread across 300 exclusive boutiques in 189 cities which also includes large-format stores.

"We have 300 Tanishq stores now. We plan to open 54 more stores by March 2020," Titan Company Managing Director Bhaskar Bhat told reporters after launching Tanishq's 300th store here.

Tanishq is expecting 20 per cent growth and eyeing about Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the current fiscal up from Rs 16,500 crore in the last financial year, he said.

On Titan company, Bhat said they expect Rs 24,000 crore turnover in the current financial year as against Rs 20,000 crore turnover last fiscal.
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 14:55 IST

