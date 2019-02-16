Tarigami calls for meaningful dialogue process to address 'legitimate concerns' of people of J-K

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Saturday called for a meaningful and credible dialogue process for addressing the "legitimate concerns" of the people of

Tarigami, a former MLA from Kulgam constituency of south Kashmir, said the attack on a CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama on Thursday has shaken all those who are concerned about human lives and peace in the region.

"The loss of so many security personnel while on duty is being mourned across the country. We share the grief and sorrow of victim families of this gruesome terror attack," he said.

He said the CPI(M) has been consistently of the opinion that "for addressing the legitimate concerns and aspirations" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a meaningful and credible dialogue process is the only option.

"Such acts, like Pulwama, only amount to delegitimising genuine and democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami said.

