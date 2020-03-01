Tata Motors domestic sales drop 34% in Feb as coronavirus disrupts supplies

Ltd on Sunday reported a decline of 34 per cent in domestic sales at 38,002 units in February.

The company had sold 57,221 units in the same month last year.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Ltd said the outbreak of Covid-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volumes.

"Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation," he said.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Ltd said that commercial vehicle domestic sales in February was 35 per cent lower than last year.

The supply disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BS-VI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it, he added.