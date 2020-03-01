JUST IN
Hyundai February sales dip 10% to 48,910 units; exports down 22%

The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Domestic sales were down 7.2 per cent to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019 | File Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 10.3 per cent decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February.

The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 7.2 per cent to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019, it added.

The company's exports declined 22 per cent to 8,900 units as compared with 11,408 units a year ago.
First Published: Sun, March 01 2020. 15:41 IST

