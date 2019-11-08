Tata Power net profit declines nearly 11% to Rs 350 cr in September quarter

on Friday reported around 11 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.81 crore in second quarter of the current financial year.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 393.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income in the September 2019 quarter rose to Rs 7,904.03 crore, compared with Rs 7,458.01 crore a year ago.

In April-September 2019, consolidated net profit also dropped to Rs 581.61 as against Rs 2,128.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 15,778.67 crore in first half of the current financial year as compared with Rs 14,862.98 crore a year ago.