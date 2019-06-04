Tata Sky partners Amazon to offer video streaming to customers

Tuesday said it has partnered to offer access to various video streaming apps via a single-monthly-subscription fee of Rs 249 through its platform Binge.

It would operate through Fire TV Stick Edition, through which Tata Sky users can view contents from apps like Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play, the company said in a statement.

Besides, subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from along with favourite TV shows of the last one week, it said.

Tata Sky, a joint venture between and 21st Century Fox, is initially providing services in top 66 cities and would later expand it to other cities.

"We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes," Tata Sky said.

Parag Gupta, of Devices, said: "With Tata Sky Binge, now, more customers will have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, all through one easy-to-use app."



According to a Tata Sky spokesperson, the company is in talks with some other to bring them on platform.

"More partners would join eventually," he said, adding "our idea is to make it one for subscribers."



Tata Sky subscribers would get a 30 days free trial for Tata Sky Binge. Besides, it has also offered three months access to Amazon Prime at no additional cost.

