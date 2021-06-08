Tata Steel BSL sets up 100-bed Covid hospital near its plant in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel gains 5% on strong operational performance by Tata Steel BSL
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
Hospitals with 10,000 oxygenated beds to come up near industrial units
Mega steel plant in Odisha to bring wave of economic development: Pradhan
Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel to sell UK plant in restructuring plan
-
Tata Steel BSL has set up a
100-bed COVID-19 hospital facility near its plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.
Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the COVID-19 hospital facility virtually on Monday evening.
Situated at the Kharagprasad Regional Higher Secondary School under Odapada block of the district, the hospital has 50 beds with piped oxygen, 40 beds with oxygen concentrators and 10 ventilator supported ICU beds apart from other medical equipment necessary for providing secondary level care to COVID-19 patients.
Commending Tata Steel BSL and district administration for developing the hospital so fast, Pradhan, said, "this hospital will strengthen health infrastructure of the region, particularly the people of Dhenkanal and Angul."
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said this hospital will go a long way in supporting the fight against COVID in the region. With more facility for treatment of COVID patients coming up in interior areas, this will help the patients to get quality healthcare service at the right time, instead of visiting cities.
Thanking the government for constant support during the execution of this project, T V Narendran, Chairman, Tata Steel BSL said Tata Steel and Tata Group have been working with the government both at the Centre and state to fight the COVID-19.
"Apart from supplying more than 45,000 tonne of Oxygen from April 1 till date, we have also been importing containers, setting up medical care and facilities and we are always happy to have the opportunity to do so", Narendran said.
Rajeev Singhal, Managing Director, Tata Steel BSL, said: "With active and continued help from the government, this COVID-19 hospital was made operational in a record period of two weeks. The hospital has round the clock doctors, paramedics, lab services, X-ray facility, and other necessary secondary care support services... ".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU