Veteran Gujarat Congress leader Arvind Sanghvi passes away at 82

Veteran Congress leader and former Gujarat finance and education minister Arvind Sanghvi died in his home in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Veteran Congress leader and

former Gujarat finance and education minister Arvind Sanghvi died in his home in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

A Congress statement said Sanghvi, who was 82, died from prolonged illness.

State Congress chief Amit Chavda said Sanghvi would be remembered for the decisions he took as a minister.

A party release said Sanghvi was a dedicated worker who was devoted to the cause of public welfare and progress of Gujarat.

With his demise, the Congress and Gujarat have lost a high-ranking politician as well as a simple and generous man, it said.

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 21:35 IST

