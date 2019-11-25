JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Series to document Australia's journey from ball-tampering scandal to Ashes success

Couple, infant stabbed to death in UP's Kaushambi
Business Standard

Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate.

She also introduced the International Financial Services Centre Authority Bill amid sloganeering by opposition members over the issue of government formation in Maharashtra.

The bill seeks to provide for a unified financial regulator for IFSCs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU