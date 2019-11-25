Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate.

She also introduced the International Financial Services Centre Authority Bill amid sloganeering by opposition members over the issue of government formation in Maharashtra.

The bill seeks to provide for a unified financial regulator for IFSCs.

