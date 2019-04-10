TCS joins hands with Google to build industry-specific cloud solutions

India's largest firm (TCS) said it has collaborated with to build These solutions will help organisations accelerate their digital transformation and leverage data-driven insights that power superior customer experiences, a statement said.

TCS' solutions on cloud platform will help enterprises build secure, cloud-native analytics platforms that enable high levels of personalisation, and are cost effective, easy to maintain, and future ready," it added.

In addition, TCS is a primary of Anthos - a platform that simplifies building, running and managing services both on-premises and in the cloud. "TCS has been leveraging its deep domain knowledge across multiple industries to build custom that help businesses accelerate their Business 4.0 transformation initiatives," TCS (Alliances and Technology Unit) said.

The collaboration will enable TCS to deliver the right mix of technology and value accelerators that will help customers differentiate themselves and become more agile, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)