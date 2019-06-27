T'gana CM sets ball rolling for construction of new

K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday set the ball rolling for construction of grand Secretariat and buildings with ground-breaking ceremonies.

The new Rs 400 crore Secretariat buildings would come up in the existing complex housing several blocks, near the picturesque

Rao rarely visited the Secretariat since he became the of in 2014 and functioned from his official residence-cum-camp office; the Opposition has often accused him of not visiting the Secretariat due to 'Vaastu' reasons.

The had earlier said the present is congested which made it difficult for fire tenders to move in the event of a fire accident.

Noting that the legislative council building is situated at a distance from the in the existing complex, Rao recently said the path between them is in a zig-zag manner which made it difficult for the Chief Minister, ministers and others to move.

Rao performed 'Bhumi Puja' for the construction of new Secretariat buildings -- which he earlier said would have five to six lakh sq ft space, near the D block in the complex in the presence of his cabinet colleagues and officials.

Later, Rao laid the foundation stone for a brand new Rs 100 crore legislature buildings complex at the Errum Manzil complex, a Nizam era building, in the heart of the city.

The move to construct new Secretariat and Legislature complex has come in for severe criticism from opposition parties who have said it is a waste of public money and the government should first focus on repairing buildings of state-run hospitals, social welfare hostels and completing other developmental programmes.

The descendants of late Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bhahadur had earlier appealed to the government not to demolish the 19th century here, built by the eminent nobleman, for the construction of the

Rao has appointed a cabinet sub-committee headed by V to study whether to demolish all existing buildings in the Secretariat or not.

Noted had submitted designs for construction of the Secretariat.

Some other architects have voluntarily sent designs to the government.

The opposition BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao Thursday alleged he was not allowed by police to organise a planned protest against the construction of new Secretariat buildings.

"If protest is not allowed, what is the state of democracy in Telangana. There is an undeclared emergency in Telangana", the told reporters.

The TRS government did not take steps to repair buildings of state-run hospitals and social welfare hostels but wasted public money on construction of new buildings by demolishing existing ones, Ramchander Rao alleged.

BJP's lone MLA in Telangana T said: "Why KCR-led TRS government is very much interested in destroying a heritage building and constructing a new Secretariat which we already have. Probably he is doing for his/party commission cut from construction companies/developers".

and former said the TRS government should first complete the construction of two bedroom houses for poor (a TRS election promise), irrigation projects and rural roads before taking up construction of new Secretariat and legislature.

"What is the need for you? You have buildings that met the requirements of undivided The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over buildings in its control (to Telangana government)," he told

Dismissing the opposition criticism, ruling TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy earlier said the government decides what is good for the people as people gave mandate to the party.

"These (buildings) also, we will definitely build in a way that is useful to people following the formation of separate Telangana and reflected the Telangana's pride. (We) will remove which are not necessary and build new (ones)," he told recently.

last week handed over all the four blocks (in the Secretariat complex) which were under its control to the paving way for the to construct a new Secretariat.

The AP government was allotted four blocks in the here after bifurcation of the state in 2014, as was made common capital for both the states for a period not exceeding 10 years.

The is in the process of identifying office space for accommodating staff during the construction of a new

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)