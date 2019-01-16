Teachers test cancelled after question paper leak in Odisha

The Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) was cancelled Wednesday after alleged question paper leak, said the (BSE), Begum.

While the OTET examination was going on Wednesday, images of the question paper went viral on the

"After ascertaining that the questions circulating on the matches with that of the original questions of the test, we were left with no option but to cancel it," the said.

The new dates of the OTET exam will be announced soon, the said.

More than 1.11 lakh aspiring teachers were supposed to appear in the OTET in at least 250 centres across the state



The said an internal probe into the alleged question paper leak has been ordered and the Board has handed over the case to the crime branch of state police.

The first sitting of the examination had just begun and soon the questions were found doing the rounds in social media.

