Teachers test cancelled after question paper leak in Odisha

The Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) was cancelled Wednesday after alleged question paper leak, said the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), president Jahan Ara Begum.
While the OTET examination was going on Wednesday, images of the question paper went viral on the social media.
"After ascertaining that the questions circulating on the social media matches with that of the original questions of the test, we were left with no option but to cancel it," the BSE president said.
The new dates of the OTET exam will be announced soon, the BSE said.
More than 1.11 lakh aspiring teachers were supposed to appear in the OTET in at least 250 centres across the state
The BSE president said an internal probe into the alleged question paper leak has been ordered and the Board has handed over the case to the crime branch of state police.
The first sitting of the examination had just begun and soon the questions were found doing the rounds in social media.
