JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nirbhaya case convict moves SC, claims was not in Delhi on Dec 16 in 2012
Business Standard

Delhi govt shuts all schools till March 31 amid coronavirus fears

Teachers will be required to do evaluation work from home for annual examination

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

schools
So far, the schools were closed for students and exams were going on.

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered closure of all government and private schools in the national capital for teaching and non- teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

So far, the schools were closed for students and exams were going on.

"All exams have been postponed till March 31. The schools will be closed for teaching and non-teaching staff as well," the Directorate of Education (DOE) said.

"Teachers will be required to do evaluation work from home for annual examination, while the evaluation for board exams has been suspended by CBSE," the department added.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU