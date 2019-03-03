Teenage girl raped in MP's Sagar; 3 held, one absconding

Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's district, a senior police said Sunday.

A fourth accused is still at large and efforts were underway to nab him, the added.

Superintendent of Police said the girl and her grandfather were on their way to a temple on a hillock on the outskirts of the city when the four accused obstructed their way, assaulted the elderly man and raped the victim.

"The incident happened on Friday. Narendra Ahirwar (26), Pradip Sour (35) and Motilal Sour (28) have been arrested for rape under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Noni Sour (26) is on the run," Sanghi informed.

