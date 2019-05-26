Teenager injured in firing along LoC in JK's Rajouri

A teenager was injured Sunday in small arms firing by the along the (LoC) in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The firing from across the LoC started in Nowshera sector around midnight, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a said.

He said (18) was hit by a bullet from the Pakistani side while he was sleeping inside his house at village Pokharni.

The injured boy was immediately evacuated to hospital and his condition was stated to be "stable", the said.

He said cross-border firing between the two sides lasted for few hours.

