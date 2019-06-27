Teenager raped by lover and his friend in UP

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her lover and his friend in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was heading home and the two men abducted and raped her, of Police (ASP) Balwant Chaudhary said.

The girl was let off on Wednesday morning on the condition that she would not tell anyone about the incident, the ASP said.

Later, an FIR was registered by the girl's father and she was sent for medical examination which confirmed rape, he said.

The girl had an affair with one of the culprit named in the FIR, in-charge Manikpur Police Station K C Dubey said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

