Zoya Akhtar to screen 'Gully Boy' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Filmmaker will be presenting "Gully Boy" at of

The film, starring and in the lead, released in February this year to overwhelming reviews from the critics.

The film's story follows an up-and-coming who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the streets.

The 10th edition of the festival will be held from August 8 to 17 in Victoria,

During the festival, will also participate in a discussion on with the Australian audiences on August 10.

"It's always great to see travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in and I'm looking forward to take 'Gully Boy' to for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)