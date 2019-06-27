Try my best to be a good role model as Spider-Man: Tom Holland

He grew up admiring "Spider-Man" stars and and now that he has been given the mantle as the latest webslinger, says he is well aware of the 'great responsibility' that comes with playing a superhero.

The 23-year-old British actor, who was cast to play the teenage in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015, says as his aim is to be "a positive light" for young people.

"When I grew up watching the movies, I really looked up to Andrew and Tobey. So for me... Now I'm aware that there are probably little kids around the world who are looking up to me.

"I have a huge responsibility to be a good role model. And I really try my best to do that with my charity work, the way I hold myself in public and how I treat other people. It's an important part of the job," Holland told in a group interview here.

The young star believes children and teenagers relate the most to among superheroes because he is regular young boy who suddenly gets crazy superpowers and "doesn't necessarily know how to use them".

"The younger generation likes Spider-Man because of his colourful life and appearance. And then for like, my brother's generation, teenagers, they love being able to see a superhero that they can relate to.

" is a billionaire. You can't relate to him. America is a super soldier. Peter Parker's just a kid at a school, who's struggling with his homework and going through puberty, getting a girlfriend... Everyone at some point in their life goes through that," he says.

Holland will reprise his role in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

The film, which marks of the end of Marvel's "Infinity" Saga, takes place post the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

While in his first stand-alone, "Spider-Man: Homecoming", Holland's Parker was desperate to join the Avengers, this time he is struggling to move on from Tony Stark's death and wants to take a break.

"He's so tired, and he needs to take a break. But what he realises throughout this film is that the responsibility of being Spider-Man is not something you can put down. So he realises that his life is now going to be all about being Spider-Man."



Directed by the film also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and

is releasing the film in the country on July 4.

