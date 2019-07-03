Telangana cops grill Big boss 3 contestant Vanitha in Chennai

TV reality show "Big Boss 3" Tamil contestant and actor Vanitha Vijayakumar was Wednesday questioned by the Telangana police at the programme set near Chennai over allegations that she took away her daughter from her former husband.

During the two-hour long questioning, the statement of the actor's daughter was also recorded, a Tamil Nadu police official said.

"All their statements were recorded and the Telangana team has left," the official told PTI.

The third season of the Big Boss 3 is being hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

A report from Hyderabad quoting local police said a notice was served on Vanitha Vijayakumar in connection with a case of 'kidnap' registered by the Cyberabad police on a complaint by her former husband Anandraj.

According to the complaint, as per a court order both him and Vanitha Vijayakumar were to keep the "baby" by rotation.

However, she 'kidnapped' the child and had not been giving access to him, he has alleged in the complaint, a Cybereabad Police official told PTI in the Telangana capital.

