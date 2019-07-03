Pak on positive trajectory of peace and development, says army chief

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday that the country is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity.

He was addressing the 222nd Corps Commanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace & development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity," Bajwa said.

The army said Geo Strategic, regional and National Security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations were discussed at the conference.

Tensions between India and Pakistan worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

Gen Bajwa also apprised forum about difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening national economy, the army said.

