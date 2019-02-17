Telangana gets two new districts

Two new districts, and Mulugu, were created Sunday in taking the total number of districts in the state to 33.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the officials in December 2018, to start the process of formation of the two new districts as per his election promise.

has been carved out of district while Mulugu from district.

earlier had 31 districts.

District Collector D Ronald Ross, in-charge for and Bhupalapally Collector V Venkateswarlu for Mulugu, inaugurated the Collectors' offices in the newly created districts.

Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014 as the 29th State of India, started out with 10 districts.

In 2016, 21 new districts came into existence in Telangana.

