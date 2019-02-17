24 bodies found after Zimbabwe mine disaster; search goes on

Searchers have recovered 24 bodies from a mine in that was flooded after heavy rains, trapping dozens of subsistence miners underground.

Henrietta Rushwaya, of the country's small-scale miners' association, said Sunday that 23 of the bodies have been identified since the disaster on Tuesday near Kadoma.

Eight people were rescued from the flooded tunnels, and all but one have been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

The government is continuing its search, saying up to 70 gold miners may have been trapped after a dam wall collapsed and water rushed into

Large groups of people using picks, shovels and hoes are commonly seen in Zimbabwe's mineral-rich fields.

The miners operate without regulation.

has become rampant in a country where many people are unemployed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)