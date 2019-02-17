International Annual Desert Festival begins in Jaisalmer

The 40th International Annual Festival kicked-off on the here on Sunday with thousands of tourists participating in the colourful event.

The three-day festival, which exhibits rich cultural heritage of the state, commenced with a colourful procession from fort.

It will have interesting events like Mr and Ms Moomal competitions, moustache competitions, turban tying, tug of war, musical and cultural performances, among others.

The presented a camel tattoo show on the opening day of the festival.

Folk artists also gave their enthralling performance.

Before the inaugural ceremony of the festival, organisers kept a two-minute silence in respect of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.

