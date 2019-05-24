JUST IN
Three kids die of suffocation after getting trapped inside car

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Three children, siblings, died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car here Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Poonam (6), her sister Bulbul (4) and their brother Pratik (3), said an official of Sanver police station.

Probe suggested that the children saw the car with its doors open parked in a vacant plot near their house and climbed in, he said.

They probably closed the doors and could not open them again, he said.

About a three hours later, a passer-by noticed that children were lying unconscious inside the car. He got them out with the help of others and took them to a local hospital.

But the children were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Further probe is on, the police official said.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:36 IST

