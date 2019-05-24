Three kids die of suffocation after getting trapped inside car

Three children, siblings, died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car here Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as (6), her sister (4) and their brother (3), said an of station.

Probe suggested that the children saw the car with its doors open parked in a vacant plot near their house and climbed in, he said.

They probably closed the doors and could not open them again, he said.

About a three hours later, a passer-by noticed that children were lying unconscious inside the car. He got them out with the help of others and took them to a local hospital.

But the children were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Further probe is on, the said.

