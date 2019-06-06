Delhi govt likely to bring Cabinet note on free public transport rides for women on June 11

The government is moving fast to implement its decision to make bus and metro rides free for women and is likely to bring a proposal in this regard before the Cabinet on June 11.

Transport wrote to on June 3, asking him to take necessary steps to give shape to the proposal.

In a letter to Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairman, Kumar sought to know the proposal's financial implication, technical feasibility and modalities and challenges in its implementation.

Kumar also said in his letter that a note in this regard will be put before the Cabinet on June 11.

Similar details have also been sought from the (DTC) and the Delhi Intergrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMITS), which together run around 5,500 public transport buses in the city.

A meeting of senior officials of DMRC, DTC and DIMITS was held on Thursday morning to discuss various aspects of the proposal.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Deputy Chief said the government has a "concrete" plan to provide free public transport rides to women and there is no lack of funds for it.

Announcing the proposal earlier this week, had said that his government will provide subsidy to the three public transporters for providing free rides to women commuters.

He had said the proposal was expected to materialise in the next two-three months, extending an estimated figure of Rs 700-800 crore as expenditure for financing the scheme for remaining months of this financial year.

