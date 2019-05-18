Tgana BJP leaders perform 'yagam' seeking Modis return as PM

leaders in Telangana Saturday performed a 'Yagam' at seeking divine blessings for Modi to become again.

The Raja Syamala Maha Yagam (religious ritual) was performed at Hanmakonda in district, seeking the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali for Modi, the said in a release.

Modis rule has been popular and pro-people, but he had to face some obstacles, it said.

Prayers have been offered to the goddess so that Modi would have her blessings in his second stint as PM and all obstacles are removed, it said.

State K Laxman attended the event as chief guest.

Prayers have also been offered, wishing that Telangana and are freed from the rule of 'Chandras (Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu) and BJP expands, the release added.

