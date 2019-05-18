ExxonMobil employees evacuating oil field in southern Iraq

Employees of Energy giant have begun evacuating from an in the southern Iraqi province of but work at the field is still ongoing, Iraqi officials said Saturday.

The evacuation comes amid rising tensions between the and

The US has already ordered all nonessential diplomatic staff out of

As tensions escalate, there are concerns that could once again get caught in the middle.

The country hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.

An Iraqi oil official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said all those who are being evacuated are foreigners or Iraqis who hold additional national citizenships.

The did not give numbers but said the first group left two days ago and another batch left early Saturday.

"We continue to closely monitor. As a matter of practice, we don't share specifics related to operational staffing at our facilities," said Julie L King, at headquarters in Irving,

She added that has programs and measures in place to provide security to protect its people, operations and facilities.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors at all of our facilities around the world, wrote in an email.

An Iraqi security confirmed that ExxonMobil's employees are evacuating the West Qurna 1 in province, adding that "the vast majority of the evacuees are Americans."



He also spoke on condition of anonymity adding that the evacuations began on Thursday.

State-run Iraqi Agency said work at Qurna 1 "is going on normally" and has not been affected by the evacuation of Exxon Mobil's employees.

The of the Oil Co. told INA the number of employees at the company is less than 70 adding that "they did not withdraw but decided to be in during this period and run the oil field remotely."



He said the departure of the employees is for a short period and work will not be affected even by 1 per cent in terms of production, maintenance and new projects. "Work in Qurna 1 field is very normal," Ismail said.

