Maharashtra govt formation: Sena chief meets MLA-elects as logjam continues

Even as the Congress-NCP were in a huddle over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president on Tuesday met his party legislators at a suburban resort where they are staying for the last few days.

Sena legislators told Thackeray they would abide by whatever decision he takes, Bhaskar Jadhav, one of the MLA- elects, told reporters after the meeting.

Thackeray was accompanied by senior leaders and his sons Aaditya, the newly-elected MLA from Worli in central Mumbai, and Tejas.

Jadhav said the NCP was given time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form government in the state, but the President's rule was imposed at 5.30 pm.

"This is surprising," he said.

When Thackeray reached the resort, he was heard saying he wanted to make "some important calls" before the meeting with MLA-elects.

The Sena's newly-elected MLAs have been staying at the resort for the last few days.

In the last month's assembly election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

On Monday, the Sena claimed the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP, but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by Governor B S Koshyari who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

After this, the Governor invited the NCP, the third largest party, to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form the government in the state.