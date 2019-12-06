JUST IN
Business Standard

CM Thackeray discusses Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation with Pawar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

From left: Aaditya Thackeray looks on as Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met on Friday evening to discuss allocation of portfolios and expansion of the week-old Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in the state.

The meeting at Nehru Center was attended by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Rautand Subhash Desai, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, sources said.

Pawar stressed the need for allocation ofportfolios to the ministers who were sworn in with Thackeray on November 28 at the earliest, sources said.

Portfolio allocation is likely to happen on Monday, but before that another meeting could be held with Congress leaders, they added.

The expansion of council of ministers will be done after the winter session of state legislature, sources said.

It was decided that Thackeray will hold charge of the home ministry till then, they added.

A cabinet meeting would be held on Saturday. It would be the second cabinet meeting of the MVA government.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 22:05 IST

