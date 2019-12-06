JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth, assures extensive cooperation

Jugnauth is on a visit to India, which has come weeks after his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections

ANI  |  Asia 

Narendra Modi Judnauth
PM Modi had congratulated Jugnauth over his victory. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday.

Jugnauth is on a visit to India, which has come weeks after his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

PM Modi had congratulated Jugnauth over his victory during a telephonic conversation last month and extended him an invitation to visit New Delhi at his early convenience, which was accepted by the latter.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister had reiterated India's commitment to continue close and extensive cooperation between India and Mauritius for mutual benefit.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 15:25 IST

