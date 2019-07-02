THAI Smile Celebrates the 7th Anniversary by Offering a Tea Party in 'Smile in Wonderland' Theme for All Passengers in All Flights during 7-13 July 2019

/ -- THAI Smile celebrates its 7th anniversary and its move to the 8th year, by delivering smiles and surprises to all customers with a special menu crafted by S&P, the leading Thai foods and bakeries. Presented in the form of Afternoon Tea Party under the theme of Smile in Wonderland, S&P has created a variety of bakeries, served with the finest tea to build up a festive atmosphere filled with fun and classic in the Wonderland theme in various designed packaging.

Mrs Charita Leelayudth, Acting Chief Executive Officer, THAI Smile Airways Co., Ltd revealed that on the occasion of stepping into the 8th year of services, passengers will see changes in our way to create customers' satisfaction and boost up the existing services to be even better. With all adjustments and additional developments, THAI Smile will take into account the demand of passengers and deliver an experience beyond their expectations. Mrs Nednapang Teeravas, Chief Customer Service Officer, THAI Smile Airways Co., Ltd added that on the occasion of the 7th anniversary on the 7th of July we work together with partner like S&P, the leading Thai food and bakeries, to tailor the exclusive menus. The menu includes a variety of bakeries such as Berry Fairy Cake, Banoffee Fairy Cake, Strawberry Cocoa Mousse and Yuzu Mango Mousse. Each of them is paired up with a selection of the finest hot tea from Boon Rawd Farm.

Passengers in the premium economy class (Smile Plus) and economy class (Smile Class) for India routes only will enjoy as following menu (Vegan) Strawberry Cocoa Mousse, a strong mousse flavor of dark chocolate combined with the sweet and sour taste of strawberries. The bottom layer is filled with crumbles served with Earl Gray tea. Yuzu Mango Mousse contains the sweet and sour taste of passion fruit and mango, a bottom layer of crumbles served with English breakfast tea.

The pair of tea and bakery will be served to all passengers in all flights, both domestic and international routes during 7-13 July 2019, except for the following flights: WE011, WE051, WE177, WE419 / 420, WE426, WE609 or until the product runs out of stock.

