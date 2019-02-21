The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours.
EXPECTED STORIES
Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa in Bengaluru.
Preview of ISL match between ATK and Mumbai City FC from Kolkata.
Preview of I-League match between Shillong Lajong and Gokulam Kerala from Shillong.
Report of Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament.
Report of Syed Mushtaq T20 matches at various venues.
Report of India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 first Youth Test in Thiruvananthapuram.
