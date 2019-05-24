-
The list of Lok Sabha poll
winning candidates and runners-up in Gujarat with votes secured and winning margin is as follows:
Ahmedabad-East-Hasmukh Patel (BJP) 7,45,810, Gitaben Patel (Congress) 3,12,883, margin 4,34,330 votes.
Ahmedabad-West-Kirit Solanki (BJP) 6,38,241, Raju Parmar (Congress) 3,17,797, margin 3,21,546 votes.
Amreli-Naran Kachhadiya (BJP) 5,27,593, Paresh Dhanani 3,26,781, margin 2,01,431 votes.
Anand-Mitesh Patel (BJP) 6,31,581, Bharat Solanki (Congress) 4,34,006, margin 1,97,718 votes.
Banaskantha-Parbat Patel (BJP) 6,75,650, Parthi Bhatol (Congress) 3,09,446, margin 3,68,296 votes.
Bardoli-Prabhu Vasava (BJP) 7,40,448, Tushar Chaudhari (Congress) 5,24,474, margin 2,15,447 votes.
Bharuch-Mansukh Vasava (BJP) 6,35,374, Sherkhan Pathan (Congress) 3,02,890, margin 3,34,214.
Bhavnagar-Bhartiben Siyal (BJP) 6,55,272, Manhar Patel (Congress) 3,29,131, margin 3,29,519 votes.
Chhota Udepur-Gitaben Rathva (BJP) 7,61,472, Ranjitsinh Rathva (Congress) 3,84,059, margin 3,77,943 votes.
Dahod-Jasvantsinh Bhabhor (BJP) 5,58,977, Babubhai Katara (Congress) 4,31,312, margin 1,27,596 votes.
Gandhinagar-Amit Shah (BJP) 8,89,925, C J Chavda (Congress) 3,34,082, margin 5,57,014 votes.
Jamnagar-Poonamben Maadam (BJP) 5,87,501, Mulubhai Kandoriya (Congress) 3,53,199, margin 2,36,804 votes.
Junagadh-Rajesh Chudasama (BJP) 5,43,637, Punjabhai Vansh (Congress) 3,94,907, margin 1,50,185 votes.
Kutch-Vinod Chavda (BJP) 6,31,753, Naresh Maheshwari (Congress) 3,29,229, margin 3,05,513 votes.
Kheda-Devusinh Chauhan (BJP) 7,11,757, Bimal Shah (Congress) 3,45,804, margin 3,67,145 votes.
Mahesana-Sharda Patel (BJP) 6,56,686, A J Patel (Congress) 3,76,193, margin 2,81,519 votes.
Navsari-C R Patil (BJP) 9,69,430, Dharmesh Patel (Congress) 2,81,663, margin 6,89,668 votes.
Panchmahal-Ratansinh Rathod (BJP) 7,27,301, V K Khant (Congress) 3,01,046, margin 4,28,541 votes.
Patan-Bharatsinh Dabhi (BJP) 6,29,813, Jagdish Thakor (Congress) 4,37,358, margin 1,93,879 votes.
Porbandar-Ramesh Dhaduk (BJP) 5,60,011, Lalit Vasoya (Congress) 3,31,883, margin 2,29,823 votes.
Rajkot-Mohan Kundariya (BJP) 7,55,296, Lalit Kagathara (Congress) 3,88,405, margin 3,68,407 votes.
Sabarkantha-Dipsinh Rathod (BJP) 6,96,498, Rajendrasinh Thakor (Congress) 4,28,836, margin 2,68,987 votes.
Surat-Darshana Jardosh (BJP) 7,94,133, Ashok Patel (Congress) 2,46,978, margin 5,48,230 votes.
Surendranagar-Mahendra Munjapara (BJP) 6,26,957, Somabhai Patel (Congress) 3,51,610, margin 2,77,437 votes.
Vadodara-Ranjan Bhatt (BJP) 8,80,905, Prashant Patel (Congress) 2,93,080, margin 5,89,117 votes.
Valsad-K C Patel (BJP) 7,70,442, Jitu Chaudhari (Congress 4,16,310, margin 3,53,797 votes.
