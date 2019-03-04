The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Flint, the and iconic frontman of British scene band The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding his body on Monday in Essex, northeast of

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," told AFP.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." issued a statement calling a "true pioneer, innovator and legend", Britain's domestic agency reported.

Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, helped turn into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground scene.

Their biggest hits included "Firestarter" and "Smack My Bitch Up", which merged intense dance beats with punk elements.

"There was a real determination for it to have zero compromise," told AFP in 2015.

"There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene, which made it quite brutal.

