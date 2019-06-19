Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for jawan's kin

Expressing grief over the death of jawan Naik Kumar Sahoo in Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased.

While condemning the terrorist act, said the assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "Martyr Sahoo has made supreme sacrifice for the nation," the said.

"Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia jawan Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in district of Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," the CM tweeted.

Sahoo, who hailed from Badasuanla village under Kamakshya Nagar block of Dhenkanal district, was hit by an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday. He had sustained in the blast at Arihal and succumbed on Tuesday. Sahoo had joined the in 2015.

Nine Army personnel including Sahoo and two civilians were injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle near an Army patrol in the militancy-hit district of south on Monday.

