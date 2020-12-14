Thomas Cook India, SOTC collaborate with WelcomHeritage Hotels

services firm Thomas Cook India on Monday said it along with its arm SOTC has collaborated with WelcomHeritage Hotels to introduce holiday experiences across India.

The portfolio features a blend of palaces, forts, havelis and wellness and wildlife resorts.

The heritage stays are spread across 40 locales from Srinagar, Gangtok, Dharamshala, Corbett, Nainital, Palampur, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ranthambore to Pench,Chandrapur, Ooty, Coorg, among others, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to the BSE.

"Limited reopening of borders has put the spotlight firmly on Destination India and we are delighted to partner with the WelcomHeritage Hotels to catalyse domestic tourism," President & Country Head Holidays, MICE, VisaRajeev Kale said.

In a similar vein, SOTC Travel, Leisure, President & Country Head Daniel D'souza said, "We are delighted to have associated with WelcomHeritage Hotels to feature the finest traditions of heritage and in India with a unique portfolio of palaces, forts, havelis and resorts".

WelcomHeritage Hotels is a joint venture between ITC Ltd and Jodhana Heritage.

WelcomHeritage Hotels CEO Abinash Manghani said, "We are happy to collaborate with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, who are known as the pioneers of experiential holidays in India".

