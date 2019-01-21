Thousands of vacancies in Delhi govt depts will be filled after powers related to service matters given to us: Rai

There are thousands of posts lying vacant in various departments of the government which will be filled only after powers related to service matters are given to the ruling dispensation, said Monday.

Inaugurating a job fair organised by the Employment department of the government, the said over 13,000 youth will be recruited at the two-day event being participated by 76 private companies.

"There are thousands of posts lying vacant in different departments of the government, but it is not able to fill them due to lack of powers in service matters," the Employment said at the job fair held at the

Whether the or the office of the has the power regarding service matters is yet to be decided by the court.

"If the government gets powers in service matters, the vacancies in various departments will be filled up expeditiously," said the minister.

A said out of 13,000 vacancies up for grab at the job fair, 11,000 are for freshers. It includes 335 reserved vacancies for women candidates, he said.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 youngsters are expected to attend the job fair, the fourth job fair organised by the government, since the first one held in December 2015.

said job fairs will be organised more frequently in the future so that the unemployed youth may regularly avail opportunities of employment.

