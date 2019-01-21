5.84 lakh new names added to Odisha voters' list

The number of voters in Odisha has increased to 3.18 crore after the addition of 5.84 lakh new electors, according to the final electoral roll released on Monday ahead of and assembly elections due this year.

"The number of voters as per the draft E-roll published on September 1 last year was 3,12,52,333. (In the final roll) it has gone up to 3,18,00,787 with the addition of 5,84,454 new voters," told reporters.

Out of the total voters, 1,63,37,310 are male, 1,54,60,545 female and 2932 are transgenders, he said.

The number of young electors (in the age group of 18-19) has increased from 1,33,896 to 5,45,401, Kumar said adding that 1,80,391 voters have been deleted.

The said the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) had identified 9,02,792 Demographically Similar Entries after analysis of the database of the ERONET, a software that links all the EROs of the country.

Out of these, 2,97,323 electors were noticed as doubtful.

For the first time, special provisions are being made for 1,90,037 voters with disabilities so that they could exercise their franchise.

The number of booths in the state has gone up to 37,606 after rationalisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)