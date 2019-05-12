JUST IN
Business Standard

Three bodies found with crossbow bolts in German hotel

AFP  |  Berlin 

German police were investigating Sunday the deaths of three people found in a Bavarian hotel room with crossbow bolts in their bodies.

The corpses, all of German citizens, and two crossbows were discovered around noon Saturday in the remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau near the Austrian border.

The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Lower Saxony, who had jointly booked the room on Friday.

Police said there were no initial indications that anyone else was involved. Post-mortems will be carried out in coming days.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 23:51 IST

