Lift in U'khand CM office catches fire

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

A lift in Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office caught fire here on Tuesday, an official said.

The minor fire was brought in control and no casualty was reported, he said.

The fire was apparently caused due to overheating of the battery system installed in the lift, he added.

The lift was halted at the ground floor at the time of the incident and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was not in his office, the official said.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 20:40 IST

