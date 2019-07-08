Three children killed, their father injured in house collapse

Three children were killed and their father was injured when the roof of their home collapsed on them during rains at a village here Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Junain (11), Nazia (9) and Sabia, they said.

Their father, Gulshan Ahmed, was rushed to a hospital where his condition is serious. Their mother had a narrow escape as she was in the kitchen preparing morning tea, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)