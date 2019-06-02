Vanessa Lachey joins 'BH90210' cast

has been roped in to play Jason Priestley's wife in Fox's " 90210" ("BH90210") reboot.

According to Deadline, the "Top Junior" host and "Dads" alum is the second non- to join the new show, following Anthony's casting opposite

Lachey took to to share her excitement about joining the project.

"My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code. I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley's wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90's! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin' out to this song," she wrote.

The show's original stars (Andrea Zuckerman), (Donna Martin), Green (David Silver), Priestley (Brandon Walsh), (Brenda Walsh), (Kelly Taylor) and (Steve Sanders) are all returning for the reboot.

"BH90210" will premiere on on August 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)