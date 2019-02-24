Boy found loitering on rly station premises, rescued by RPF

An 11-year-old boy, a native of in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued at station and handed over to Childline in district, a (RPF) said here Sunday.

Found loitering on a platform of railway station alone on Saturday, the RPF personnel asked him about his whereabouts, the said.

The boy identified himself as Rohit Kumar Ram, son of of village Narayanpur Khurd in district.

The boy said that he lives with his aunt at Liluah in Howrah district of West Bengal, but could not provide the address.

The boy was then handed over to Childline, Rampurhat, the said.

