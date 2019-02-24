Boy found loitering on rly station premises, rescued by RPF

-
An 11-year-old boy, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued at Nalhati station and handed over to Rampurhat Childline in Birbhum district, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said here Sunday.
Found loitering on a platform of Nalhati railway station alone on Saturday, the RPF personnel asked him about his whereabouts, the official said.
The boy identified himself as Rohit Kumar Ram, son of Paras Kumar Ram of village Narayanpur Khurd in Gorakhpur district.
The boy said that he lives with his aunt at Liluah in Howrah district of West Bengal, but could not provide the address.
The boy was then handed over to Childline, Rampurhat, the official said.
