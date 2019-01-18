Three debt-ridden farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra

Three farmers allegedly committed in separate incidents here apparently due to crop failure and mounting loan burden, police said Friday.

The cultivators hailed from Malegaon taluka of district in North Maharashtra.

One of them, Dnyaneshwar Shivnakar, consumed poison while sitting on a heap of his perished onions at around 9.30 am Friday, they said.

The 35-year-old, who hailed from village Kandhane, was frustrated due to crop failure caused by inadequate rains since the past three years, the police said, adding he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh.

In the second incident at village Nandgaon-budruk, 23- year-old hanged himself in his farm house Friday, the police said.

He had taken loans of Rs 5.65 lakh from private companies, the police added.

In the third incident,cultivator Vasant Sonawane consumed some poisonous substance Thursday and died in a hosptial Friday, they said.

The 45-year-old agriculturist had a debt of Rs 1 lakh, the police added.

Revenue department officials have prepared 'panchanamas' (recording of detials) of the three suicides and got them registered as accidental death cases at the Malegaon taluka police station.

