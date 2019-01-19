Three found dead in UP's Sambhal

Three people, including two women, were found dead with stab wounds on their bodies in Guru Teg Bahadur Colony here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased include Santosh Devi (70), her relative Kesar Singh (62) and their maid, they said.

The bodies were found on Friday night. The crime appears to have taken place on Thursday, general, Moradabad, Ramit Sharma said.

The forensic team has started the investigation and the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)